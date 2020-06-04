Elephant celebrates 57th birthday with 82-pound cake!

SOFIA, Bulgaria (CBS) — Everyone at Sofia Zoo wished Artaida the elephant a happy birthday Wednesday as she turned 57!

To mark the occasion, Artaida, the only Asian elephant in Bulgaria, was given a special treat of a whole grain 82-pound cake with carob flour glazing, and carrots, bananas, pears, and cherries decorating the top. Sofia Zoo director Dobromir Borislavov hopes the big cake was a nice surprise to senior Artaida, who loves attention and is one of the favorites of the youngest visitors, and made up for a smaller audience due to new coronavirus restrictions limiting the number of visitors in the zoo.

Asian elephants live on average up to 60 years in the wild and 80 in captivity. They are on the Red List of Threatened Animals by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.