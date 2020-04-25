Dozens of people show up to watch sheep cross street

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) — People turned out in droves to watch a herd of sheep cross a street in Idaho during the coronavirus crisis.

Video shows the herd beginning its annual migration near Boise. The sheep are expected to spend the next few months grazing in the foothills to help cut down on fire fuels.

People were taking pictures and waving at the sheep– some likely just happy to be out of the house.

The rancher who helped escort the sheep across the road said he appreciated everyone going out to watch the sheep.