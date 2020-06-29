Don’t let your pet go missing this July 4th

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — July 4th is a time for friends and families to celebrate, but the holiday can be a scary and dangerous time for your furry family members. More pets go missing or get sick around the 4th of July than at any other time of year.

The Haven Adoption Guarantee Shelter for Animals in Fairhope has the following safety tips for you and your pets to keep them happy and safe, whether you celebrate in your backyard with a barbeque, camping, or at the beach.

• Make sure that your pet is wearing a collar and tag with legible, up-to-date contact information and, ideally, is also microchipped, for easy identification.

• Keep harmful items away from pets. This includes matches, lighter fluid, glow jewelry, and fireworks – used or unused.

• Never leave alcoholic beverages unattended. They can be poisonous to pets.

• Keep your pet on its normal diet. No party food allowed, as your pet could become very sick. If going elsewhere to a picnic or party, leave your pet securely at home.

• Do not let your pet drink pool water or sea water. Both are harmful.

• Do not apply sunscreen or insect repellent on your pet unless labeled for animals.

• Keep pets safe from noise in a quiet, sheltered, escape-proof area in your home.

Loud noises scare animals, so if you are planning to leave your home on July 4th, please keep your pets inside in a comfortable space. If your pet gets lost or you find a lost animal, report it immediately to your animal control agency and visit local shelters often. The Haven’s Executive Director, Michael Graham, says, “Tax-funded animal control shelters have enough stray pets in their care, so preventing just one pet from entering a shelter can save more homeless pets.”

Following these simple guidelines will ensure that you and your pets will have a wonderful holiday weekend. The staff and volunteers of The Haven wish you and your loved ones a very happy, safe 4th of July.

Learn more about The Haven and see animals available for adoption at www.havenforanimals.org. Adoptions are continuing on an appointment basis.

The Haven is a no-kill, nonprofit animal shelter leading Baldwin County to end the euthanasia of dogs and cats in our animal control shelters. Since 2000, The Haven has continued to work on the no-kill movement, saving over 10,000 orphaned cats and dogs. In addition to the shelter, The Haven has many helpful programs, including emergency pet food assistance, adoptions, veterinary care for their animals, educational programs, and much more. Wonderful dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens are waiting for their forever homes.

As a nonprofit, The Haven has a continuing need for monetary donations, which may be sent to:

The Haven, P. O. Box 1063, Fairhope, AL 36533.