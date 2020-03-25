Dogs practice social distancing at nursing homes

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — A little feel-good video during the coronavirus pandemic. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are still under lockdown in East Texas, but some animals and their owners are trying to get through the isolation safely, while still bringing joy.

Members of the organization Rusk County Pets Alive’ are visiting the Azalea Trails assisted living home once a week, walking around the outside of the building, and making new friends with the people inside. They make stops at each window.

The group of dogs of all shapes and sizes is giving residents a chance to have social interaction, at a safe distance.

“We can go out and they really enjoy seeing the dogs and gives us a chance to help in a way that’s safe and healthy and it’s a real encouragement it brings joy to us and the residents as well,” said Nicki Houston, Rusk County Pets Alive volunteer.

The residents cannot have any visitors, but each week they sit by their windows waiting to see these loving animals. Volunteers hold signs letting residents know what type of dog they’re seeing and his or her name.