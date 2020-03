NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) — Dogs in costume filled the streets of the French Quarter for the Mystic Krewe of Barkus Mardi Gras parade. The parade of dogs has been part of the New Orleans carnival celebration for 28 years.

This year’s theme was “Bark to the Future.” Everyone walking dogs dressed their pets in eighties inspired costumes. There were also mini-floats packed with pampered pooches.