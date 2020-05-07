Dogs help officers deal with extra stress during coronavirus outbreak

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (CNN) — Police officers in Saint Charles County, Missouri, are getting some four-legged support to help them deal with the extra stress on the job these days.

“What a month ago was extremely unusual for us has now become routine. I’ve seen the safety of our officers become a top priority, the safety of our officers’ family, and the safety of the general public,” said Chief Kurt Frisz, St. Charles County Police Department.

So Chief Frisz brought in back up.

“We’re very fortunate to have a couple of dynamic dogs on staff here,” Chief Frisz said.

Bonnie is a cyber dog who is an electronic detection specialist. Tank is a patrol dog. But these days they’re pulling double duty by also providing support for their fellow frontline workers.

“You’ll see a change from the stress level of everyday work and then dealing with this other issue. So all of the sudden, here’s Bonnie and here’s Tank, just a few minutes of play time, take your mind off the issues at hand, it really goes a long way for the employees,” Chief Frisz said.

In fact, Bonnie has special training to provide comfort during stressful situations.

Chief Frisz said, “Part of her role and her job as a K9 is to comfort children in times of an investigation, so she has been specially trained for that role.”

A role that now includes providing affection, comfort, and some playtime, to their fellow brothers and sisters in blue.

