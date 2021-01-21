Dog won’t leave hospital for days, waiting for owner

Adopt Me

Trabzon, Turkey (CBS) — We all know that a dog is man’s best friend, and this video is more evidence of that.

When Boncuk the dog saw her owner being taken away to a hospital in northern Turkey last week, the faithful pup was so concerned, she followed the ambulance and waited outside the hospital for several days until her owner was discharged.

Hospital employees say when they tried to take the loyal pet home, she ran away, before later returning to the medical facility. A security guard there says the dog arrived every day around 9:00 A.M. and stayed until nightfall.

After days without her owner, the two were finally reunited, and it was happiness all around.

