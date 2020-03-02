Dog tries to break tennis ball record

CANANDAIGUA, NY (CNN) — A Golden Retriever is living up to his breed’s name. He mastered catch and retrieving, and now the six-year-old dog is chasing a record for the number of tennis balls he can hold in his mouth at once.

Finley loves a game of fetch, and often times enjoys rolling around in the snow. His owners Rob, Cherie and their daughter Erin say Finley is truly something special.

“Playful. He’s somewhat obsessed with retrieving. He’ ll do it all day quite frankly. So he’s very focused on that. Inside it’s toys, he will bring you a toy all day to toss to him. Then outside it’s balls and we don’t allow the balls in the house,” said Rob Molloy, Finley’s Owner.

When Finley was about two, he developed a special talent, taking his love for fetch to a whole new level.

“I was sitting out by our fire pit and one morning I had coffee and all of a sudden I look over and he has four tennis balls in his mouth. That was shocking, and then as times goes on my dad would be outside throwing the ball to him and he would through multiple balls,” said Erin Molloy, Finley’s owner.

“Catch it drop it, catch it drop it. And then he’d bring them all back,” said Molloy.

Finley can hold six tennis balls in his mouth at a time.

“I think it was 2017, the first time I saw him do six. I got it on video and I think Erin has shared it on her page and it was hysterical. He just kept doing it,” Cherie Molloy said. “Like, he loves his balls.”

“All the neighbors know that you can’t leave balls in your front yard because he’ll steal them. He’ll borrow them,” said Erin Molloy.

Finley has more than 34-thousand followers and counting on Instagram. His handle is ‘Finny Boy Molloy.’

“After his Instagram kind of exploded with likes and followers, I’m like oh wow people really like seeing his content. And the comments I think are one of the best parts. Seeing people from all over the world, say your dog brings us so much joy. They love him it’s great” said Erin Molloy.

Finley has become a social media sensation.

Cherie Molloy said, “Little by little, pretty big name Instagram had reposted him and stuff. The DoDo did an interview with us last summer.”

Cheri, Rob and Erin are taking the steps to have their dog recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. The last world record was set by a dog name Augie from Texas, at five tennis balls in 2003. The Molloy’s say there are a few technicalities and it’s taken years to submit required documentation.

“I first had my mom do a witness statement. Turns out it can’t be family friends or coworkers. Then I had our neighbor submit it and it was in the wrong format. So it’s a lot of obstacles, Erin Molloy said.

But in this clever dog’s world, anything is possible.