Dog interrupts working from home

(CBS Newspath) — CUTEST COWORKER: Working from home can be “ruff,” especially if your pup wants some attention!
Kevin P. Johnson shared a video on March 19 of what working from home in New York City looks like for him and his newly-adopted pup Ginny.
