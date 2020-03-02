Dog in wheelchair looking for someone with patience to love “furever”

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The animals at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services are strays, lost, or abandoned dogs and cats waiting for the day they’re reunited with their owners or find forever homes. Some of them are surrendered due to circumstances beyond their owners’ control, like ‘Zeus.’

“We were first made aware of Zeus back in August when he was hit by a car. The owner reached out to us. They needed some help so we had him looked at at Fisher Smith who diagnosed him with an injury in the back and he wouldn’t be able to walk,” said Cheryl Jones, Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Director.

Veterinarians suggested euthanasia, but his owner said, “No.” So ‘Joey’s Paw,’ an organization that provides free wheelchairs for handicapped dogs was contacted and donated wheels for Zeus. Things seemed to be looking up until February when Zeus’ owner began experiencing health issues, and surrendered to the shelter.

“Now Zeus is with us looking for a forever home,” said Jones.

She knows that getting dogs like Zeus adopted can be difficult.

“We’re hoping that there’s a special family out there that will be willing to help him and give him the life that he deserves,” said Jones.

She says the biggest struggle is finding the right person with enough patience for a good dog who needs a little extra help, and in turn, will give a lot of love.



If you are interested in giving Zeus a loving forever home, please visit https://florenceal.org/public_safety/animal_control.php, or call (256) 760-6300.