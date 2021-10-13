Dog in Alabama found chained, severely injured: Here’s how you can help pay for his treatment

According to Animal Control Director Cheryl Jones, the dog, later named Frank, was found chained to a pole with severe injuries. (Photo courtesy Fisher Animal Hospital)

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A dog found in northwest Alabama has a tragic story, but there’s an opportunity for you to help him.

Late in the night on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dog in Waterloo. According to Animal Control Director Cheryl Jones, the dog, later named Frank, was found chained to a pole with severe injuries.

Frank’s treatments will cost an estimated $20,000 at the Mississippi State Animal Health Center. (Photo courtesy Fisher Animal Hospital)

Initially, Frank was taken to a local vet who recommended he be euthanized due to how severe his injuries were.

However, Jones wanted a second opinion and the vet referred Frank to the Mississippi State University Animal Health Center.

Doctors at Mississippi State told Jones Wednesday that Frank’s injuries were treatable, however, the recovery will be long and cost around $20,000, possibly involving skin grafts.

Jones said Chloe’s Fund will help pay for the surgery and encouraged the community to donate to the fund via PayPal to cholesfund2@gmail.com.

Check donations can also be mailed to or delivered in-person at the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter, located at 3240 Roberson Road, Florence, AL 35630. Cash donations will also be accepted in person.