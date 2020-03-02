Dog helps family escape carbon monoxide leak

ZEELAND, Mich. (CNN) — A Michigan family was able to escape a carbon monoxide leak, thanks to their dog, Rascal. Diane Smith says Rascal started showing signs of slowing down.

She said, “He wasn’t coming right to me when I called his name, he wasn’t coming into the kitchen. Well, he finally came in the kitchen but he just collapsed, so I gave him some goldfish crackers and he wanted nothing to do with that, which was unusual.”

Smith took Rascal to see his veterinarian who didn’t find any sign of illness, so they went back home. Then Rascal started acting funny again.

“I picked him up, he was just as limp as could be and we sat on the couch over there, and he was just laying there and he wasn’t responding like he usually does, he just didn’t seem well,” said Smith.

She texted one of her friends for help.

“She relayed it to her husband who said tell her to get out of the house it might be carbon monoxide, so I thought well no, the alarm is not sounding. But I went out anyway and I’m really glad I did because he was perfectly fine when he got out in the fresh air,” said Smith.

Turns out, the family’s furnace was busted. They say their carbon monoxide detector did not sound, and they discovered their furnace was leaking carbon monoxide.

“Furnace guy said we could have a low-level leak, that’s not high enough to register on the detector and who knows how long that may have been going on. Even though its not ready to kill you it’s still going to have effects on you, particularly dogs it affects more than people,” said Gary Smith.

Smith says Rascal was the alarm, and they’re so thankful for him.