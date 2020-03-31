Dog delivers during coronavirus pandemic

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CNN Newsource) — Sunny the Golden Retriever helps deliver items to a neighbor more vulnerable to coronavirus.

“She got the list. She gave it to Sunny. Sunny brought it to me. I went to the store, got her groceries and he delivered them all to her,” said Karen Eveleth, Sunny’s owner.

The seven-year-old dog has been making trips back and forth from his house to his neighbor’s since the coronavirus outbreak started weeks ago.

“What a wonderful thing. It’s just a sweet thing. So we started doing the schlepping back and forth and it’s been fun. It’s been a real treat,” said Renee Hellman, neighbor.

Hellman has underlying health issues and relies on oxygen to breathe. She says getting food and visits from the pup makes her days a little more bearable.

“Little things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice and it makes you feel good and it’s a way of communicating,” said Hellman.

“Anybody can do something so small that could be so helpful,” said Eveleth.

Sunny also gets the mail for Eveleth, and he picks up trash around the neighborhood when he’s out on walks.