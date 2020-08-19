Dog born without front legs shows love, determination and patience can conquer anything

ELK GROVE, Cali. (WKRG) — Little Libby isn’t like other dogs but you would never know it, and neither does she.

“I wouldn’t say that she has a disability becasue she doesn’t know she has a disability, she does everything my dogs do,” said Doreen, Libby’s foster mom.

Libby was born without front legs, and someone dumped her at a park when she wasn’t even a year old.

“It’s heartbreaking. There’s nothing wrong with her. In my eyes, there’s nothing wrong with her,” said Doreen Coberly, Elk Grove Animal Shelter Administrative Assistant.

Playful just like any other puppy, Libby holds her own with the other dogs in her foster home, but non-profit Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter gave Libby a boost.

“Of course the minute we heard about Libby, it was like, okay, we have to help her,” said June LaVine, CEO Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter.

They raised enough money to get Libby her very own custom wheelchair. She’s been practicing for a couple weeks now but the wheelchair needs some tweaks, including training wheels.

“Cause when she sits down it’s too hard for her to lift because her back’s not used to getting up that way, so that’s where the training wheels will come in,” said Coberly.

So the next step is raising more money for those training wheels, and then finding Libby a forever home.

LaVine said, “Libby is showing us and anyone with a disability that it’s not a disability. She’s showing that love, determination and patience will conquer anything.”