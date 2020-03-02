Dog and pigeon BFFs

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A rescue organization in Rochester brought together two unlikely friends.

Herman the pigeon suffered neurological damage more than a year ago, and as a result, can no longer fly. The Mia Foundation took him in. The rescue organization rehabilitates animals with physical deformities.

Herman was paired with little Lundy, a chihuahua puppy who can’t walk, and the two really hit it off. They started cuddling almost immediately!

The foundation raised 6-thousand-dollars in two days after posting their pictures on social media.