Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Dog and pigeon BFFs

Cherish's Creature Corner

by: WROC

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A rescue organization in Rochester brought together two unlikely friends.

Herman the pigeon suffered neurological damage more than a year ago, and as a result, can no longer fly. The Mia Foundation took him in. The rescue organization rehabilitates animals with physical deformities.

Herman was paired with little Lundy, a chihuahua puppy who can’t walk, and the two really hit it off. They started cuddling almost immediately!

The foundation raised 6-thousand-dollars in two days after posting their pictures on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories