Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Dog adopted after spending 5½ years in shelter

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY (CNN) — One dog in Kansas has spent five and half years living in a shelter. That’s until one group decided to get serious about getting the word out and finding him a forever home.

“It was love at first sight,” new owner Jordan Nussbaum said.

6-year-old Merrick headed off to a new forever home five and a half years after he was brought there.

The push for Merrick to find a new home was an international one, with thousands of volunteer manhours and thousands of dollars spent on social media. Even large billboards costing more than $3,000.

It all worked.

“I saw the billboard and from that point on, I told my girlfriend about him,” Nussbaum said.

Wednesday was the reward.

“It breaks my heart that he sat there, but I think that it was destined that he wait there that long until I was ready for another dog,” Nussbaum said.

“We were telling the same story to the same audience for those five and a half years and that’s when Mission Driven got the billboard we reached a whole new audience,” said Scott Poore with Mission Driven. 

Scott says his group featured Merrick in more than a dozen different photoshoots and more than a hundred videos online. Now that Merrick is adopted, he says he’ll get a chance to experience that non-shelter life.

“With a lot of love a lot of attention and most importantly a lot of patience, we look for a long happy life for Merrick,” Scott said.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories