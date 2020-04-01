Adopt Me

Deputy stops javelina burglary

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN) — One sheriff’s deputy is taking time to spread some humor during a tough time around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The deputy in Arizona stumbled upon two wild animals munching on items outside a Tractor Supply Company store on March 25th. He called it a ‘burglary in progress.” He later joked that it was the two javelinas way of avoiding grocery store crowds.

A post on the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account says, “In tough times, sometimes the best thing you can do is laugh.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

