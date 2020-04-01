Deputy stops javelina burglary

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN) — One sheriff’s deputy is taking time to spread some humor during a tough time around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The deputy in Arizona stumbled upon two wild animals munching on items outside a Tractor Supply Company store on March 25th. He called it a ‘burglary in progress.” He later joked that it was the two javelinas way of avoiding grocery store crowds.

A post on the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account says, “In tough times, sometimes the best thing you can do is laugh.”