Cute zoo animals still getting same care, despite coronavirus closures

MADRID, Spain (CBS) — Caretakers at Madrid Zoo and Aquarium are reassuring the public that animals there are being cared for, despite the state of emergency in place across Spain due to COVID-19.

The many exotic animals at the zoo need daily attention and staff members are there, wearing protective face masks and clothing, and keeping interaction with the animals a minimum, just to be on the safe side.

The on-duty veterinarian, Eva Martinez, says the measures being used to protect the animals is nothing new.

“It is very normal that we use protection in our day-to-day,” she said.

