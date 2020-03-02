Cute! Thirty-two dachshunds hit the ice for annual Wiener Dog Race

GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. (Fox Communities Credit Union) — Thirty-two dachshunds hit the ice for the annual wiener dog race at the Resch Center, all for a good cause. Hockey fans were asked to take pet food and supplies to a game to benefit the Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.



“We never knew when we started it how many years ago, six or seven years ago, that it would be almost a sold-out crowd. I’m just glad everybody comes out and cheers on and just has good, family fun at this. I mean, where else can you go and have that kind of a good time,” said Lynn Hopfensberger.

A wiener dog named Willow received the prestigious Resch-Minster Oaks trophy this year. The prize for the top dog included a triumphant ride on the Zamboni.