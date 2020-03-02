Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Cute! Thirty-two dachshunds hit the ice for annual Wiener Dog Race

Cherish's Creature Corner
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. (Fox Communities Credit Union) — Thirty-two dachshunds hit the ice for the annual wiener dog race at the Resch Center, all for a good cause. Hockey fans were asked to take pet food and supplies to a game to benefit the Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.

“We never knew when we started it how many years ago, six or seven years ago, that it would be almost a sold-out crowd. I’m just glad everybody comes out and cheers on and just has good, family fun at this. I mean, where else can you go and have that kind of a good time,” said Lynn Hopfensberger.

A wiener dog named Willow received the prestigious Resch-Minster Oaks trophy this year. The prize for the top dog included a triumphant ride on the Zamboni.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories