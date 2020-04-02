Curbside wine via Soda Pup the dog during coronavirus pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (CBS) — Stone House Urban Winery in Hagerstown, Maryland may be on to something.

“If you can put a smile on someone’s face right now that’s the main thing,” said Lori Yata, co-owner of Stone House Urban Winery. “I jumped online and found this nifty little pack, stuff the wine in the pockets and out a treat in there so he gets something out of it.”

Keeping your distance and spreading nothing but joy in the form of a four-legged friend carrying out your reds and whites.

“It’s always nice to have a friendly pup around to help with that,” said one customer.

Following orders but getting creative, Yata is taking curbside pick up to another level these days. Her 75-pound brindle boxer who goes by the name of Soda Pup makes the delivery from the winery up the sidewalk path to the awaiting customers curbside.

“We’ve had people call in just specifically to have Soda Pup bring wine out to them. People who have never even been here before,” said Yata.

The strong 11-year old boxer is only carrying two bottles at a time and gets plenty of breaks. But he’s delivering much more than just wine. He’s delivering a different type of spirit. The kind that drips into your heart and soul.

Yata said, “It’s bringing people together but not too close together.”

the CDC has said animals like Soda Pup are very low risk for carrying the virus, and this way of wine delivery cuts out human to human contact.