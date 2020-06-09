Crews rescue baby fox with head stuck in wheel

Adopt Me

GLASGOW, Scotland (CNN) — Members of the Knightswood Community Fire Station in Glasgow, Scotland rescued a baby fox whose curiosity apparently got him into a tight spot. The pup ended up with its head stuck in this rusty wheel.

The crew used their cutting equipment to set the little guy free without causing any injury. Then they released the fox, which they say promptly ran off into the night.

