Couple finds giant snake in toilet

Elk Grove, Cali. (CNN) — A startling morning surprise for a California family. When they went to use the bathroom, they found a six-foot-long snake in their toilet!

“I lost all trust in restrooms,” said Irma Zambrano. “My husband before he leaves for work always uses the restroom. When he walked into the restroom and lifted the lid he saw a snake.”

The slithery surprise was a six-foot long boa constrictor.

“That’s like the worst nightmare is something coming out of the toilet. We’re thinking it’s going to run out and outrun everybody And wrap around us and suffocate us,” Zambrano said.

So Zambrano called the ‘Rattlesnake Rustler” for help.

“I went in the bathroom lifted up the toilet seat,” said Glenn Stough, Ramirez Rattlesnake Removal.

Fifteen years on the job and Glenn Stough says he’s never seen anything like it.

He said, “He’s strong, he gets big and he grabbed onto something, but he’s trying to pull me in with him. He was stronger than my tongs and I was about ready to grab him with my hands. I knew I had to get him out of there. Luckily he kind of froze up a little bit and I was able to suck him out of there.”

Boa constrictors aren’t native to California, so Stough believes the snake was someone’s pet. Meanwhile, Zambrano is changing her restroom habits.

“When I use the restroom in the morning, I usually don’t even turn on the lights. Wow, the lights will be on. I will take a glance. I will flush twice and then sit down,” she said.

The six-foot snake was safely delivered to animal control.