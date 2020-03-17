Coronavirus message from Arnold Schwarzenegger and his donkey and mini-horse

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (CNN) — Some of the best words of wisdom from the “Governator.” Arnold Schwarzenegger, his donkey, and mini-horse are urging everyone to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video that’s more “Kindergarten Cop” than “Terminator,” Schwarzenegger shares the importance of staying home during the outbreak. The actor and California’s former governor introduces his miniature horse, Whiskey, and LuLu the donkey to help drive his point home. He says he is avoiding crowds, then he feeds his indoor farm animals and says “so we stay home and we eat here. Oh yes, that’s yummy!”

He also wrote a line to go alongside the video on Twitter that says, “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons.”

The action hero turned politician turned public service announcer shared a similar video Friday where he used his Yorkshire terrier to help teach people how to wash their hands properly.