Coronavirus leads to animal baby boom!

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (CBS) — A Siberian zoo that closed its doors to visitors for over two months due to the novel coronavirus says the lockdown encouraged a baby boom among its animals.

Among the zoo’s new arrivals are rare Egyptian goslings, reindeer calves, llama cries, and a baby brown weeper capuchin monkey.

“Judging by the baby boom, the lockdown has clearly been good for us because there are a lot of interesting and beautiful baby animals now,” said Andrei Gorban, the director of Krasnoyarsk’s Royev Ruchey Zoo.

Gorban said that while the absence of visitors had encouraged mating among some residents, it had confused others and prompted changes in their behavior.

“Many (of the animals) are anxious because they really don’t understand what’s going on. They have this sort of look of expectation in their eyes,” said Gorban.

The zoo’s herd of camels is among those who appear to be missing visitors; they now follow every zoo employee who walks past their enclosure.

