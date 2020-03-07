Conswala the llama is a Cadbury Easter Bunny contest finalist

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (CNN) — Proof a 250-pound farm animal can be just as cute as a little bunny! A llama is a finalist to be this year’s Cadbury Easter Bunny. Conswala is one of the top 10! Last year, she was a top 20 finalist.

She and her owner, Kris Benner, submitted a video to enter the contest. The winner gets a spot in the classic Cadbury Bunny Easter commercial and $5-thousand-dollars.

But Conswala is more than just a pretty face. She gives back to the community.

“She’s become a registered therapy animal through pet partners which is an amazing organization. And she’s proven that she can stay calm under pressure and visit with people. So she visits a senior center locally once a month,” said Benner.

Conswala also goes to birthday parties, visits schools, and even consoles grievers at funerals. The 15-year-old llama even has her own merchandise line, with mugs, pillows, and luggage tags all featuring her signature outfit.

You can vote in the Cadbury Easter Bunny contest once a day through March 18th on https://bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com/ .