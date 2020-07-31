Clinical trials to treat COVID-19 using antibodies from horses

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (CBS) -- The San Diego Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of the first southern white rhino calf conceived through artificial insemination at the zoo. 'Edward' the rhinoceros was born July 28, 2019 and turned 1-year-old on Tuesday. He now weighs around 1,500 pounds!

To celebrate his big day, the zoo gave Edward some boxes, cardboard cutouts of rhinos and his favorite meal, hay. Edward was joined by his mother, Victoria, and a female calf, Future, born through artificial insemination late last year.