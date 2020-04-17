Adopt Me

Celebration as animal shelter is empty for first time ever

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — It was a day of cheers of celebration at the Palm Beach County, Florida Animal Shelter’s kennel number two. That’s the shelter’s stray housing and adoption overflow unit. The staff members are celebrating a historic moment for the county’s animal care and control service. For the first time ever, one of the shelter’s three dog kennels is empty thanks to people adopting and fostering.

The shelter is not currently picking up strays due to te coronavirus pandemic. A supervisor says only “emergency surrenders” are being accepted for the time being.

