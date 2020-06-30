Celebrate kittens at the Kitten Karnival in Pensacola!

Adopt Me

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Celebrate kittens with the Pensacola Humane Society! PHS will host Kitten Karnival from 10 am – 2 pm on Friday, July 3. Adoptable kittens will be two for $10 or free with donations of cat-related items.

Fresh popcorn, sodas, and cotton candy will be free with donations. There will also be games, prizes, and a mini-tent sale.

The Pensacola Humane Society is a no-kill shelter for cats and dogs. The shelter is located at:
5 North Q Street
Pensacola, FL 32505

You can visit www.pensacolahumane.org for more information.

