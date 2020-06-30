Celebrate kittens at the Kitten Karnival in Pensacola!

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- July 4th is a time for friends and families to celebrate, but the holiday can be a scary and dangerous time for your furry family members. More pets go missing or get sick around the 4th of July than at any other time of year.

The Haven Adoption Guarantee Shelter for Animals in Fairhope has the following safety tips for you and your pets to keep them happy and safe, whether you celebrate in your backyard with a barbeque, camping, or at the beach.