Caught on camera: Mountain lion roams streets and news station parking lot

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (WKRG) — While the coroanvirus pandemic has some people staying in, the wildlife is coming out.

A mountain lion was spotted on the streets of San Francisco overnight Wednesday. Security cameras captured the animal wandering around a local news station.

According to a biologist, the mountain lion is not an adult. She says it most likely it came from the open space south of the city and could have been on the prowl for rodents or small pets. The biologist described the animal as shy, and no threat to humans.

