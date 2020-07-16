Caught on camera: Firefighters rescue man and his dog from fast-moving water

PORDENONE, Italy (CNN) — A dramatic rescue of a man and man’s best friend caught on camera in Italy.
According to reports, a 28-year-old man’s dog fell into fast-flowing water in a ravine and the owner went in after his pet.
Firefighters used a helicopter to pull the man out. Then they used a winch on land to pull the dog out safely.
The man was treated for hypothermia at a hospital.
