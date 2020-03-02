Caught on camera: Deer checking out Kroger meat department

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (CNN) — People shopping for groceries at an Indiana Kroger got an unexpected surprise when a deer started running through the store.

Brigitte Dan was in the meat department with her family when she thought she saw a dog heading toward her. When she realized it was a deer, she started recording video on her phone. That video shows the frantic animal jumping over the meat counter at one point.

A spokesperson for Kroger joked that he hoped the deer noticed the plant-based protein products in the case. Staff tried to catch the animal, but the deer eventually ran out on its own.