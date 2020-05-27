Caught on camera: Boy stays calm as curious bear follows him

TRENTINO PROVINCE, Italy (CNN) — A 12-year-old boy in Italy stayed calm and slowly walked away when a bear started following him. His family says Alessandro was walking ahead of them when he told his dad to start recording.

His mom says the bear was not aggressive and it eventually ran off.

The parents say their son has been learning how to behave around bears if he ever encountered one. Alessandro says he did not look the bear in the eyes to show he didn’t mean any harm. At the end of the day, they feel they struck gold by capturing the moment on video.