Caught on camera: Bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin while three others stand guard!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) — Some vacationers were staying in a cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee when a bear forced open the door and walked inside. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, this is the time when black bears are coming out of winter hibernation.

Michelle Eberhart says it was supposed to be a quiet weekend in the mountains with her husband and some friends.

“She just started pointing, and I was like what, and I turned and looked, and there was a bear just putting his full force on the door, and then the door opens,” said Eberhart. “I called the owner and I was like, oh my gosh I don’t know what you do. There’s a bear. And he’s like what do you mean in the house? There’s a bear in the cabin. I don’t know what to do.”

And if one bear inside the house wasn’t scary enough, there were three more waiting on the porch!

Eberhart said, “It was just like almost surreal. It was just like a fight or flight. We just have to, I just have to remove us from this situation and make sure that we’re at least in a safe place.”

The TWRA says bears usually try to keep their distance from humans.

“That’s not typical bear behavior at all. It’s really not typical bear behavior for them to come on to someone’s porch and start looking for food. That means those bears have been around humans and have received handouts or have found a food source around a dwelling,” said Matt Cameron, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The police were called and they eventually got the bear out of the house and the three others away from the porch. But the bears didn’t leave without taking a few souvenirs with them.

“They got five pounds of Reeses Peanut Butter Cups and a pound of M&Ms and two pounds of Sour Patch Kids and two bags of potato chips, two beers, and two Diet Cokes and about 20 Zyrtec,” said Eberhart.