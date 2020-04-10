Birds that learn new behaviors, less likely to go extinct

Adopt Me

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) — A new study shows birds that learn new behaviors are less likely to go extinct.

Researchers studied herons using bread or insects as bait to catch fish. They also saw carrion crows dropping nuts onto roads so passing cars crack open their shells. These are just some of the ways in which birds have adapted. Some have even optimized their survival habits because of humans.

The study found that birds that are able to change their behavior are less likely to become extinct, and birds have been adapting for millions of years. After all, they are modern-day descendants of dinosaurs.

The full study is published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

