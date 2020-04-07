Bird phenomenon during mandatory lock-down due to COVID-19

LIMA, Peru (CNN) — While millions of people around the world are in lock-down to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there have been scenes of animals rejoicing at the absence of humans. Just take a look at these beaches in Peru. The government there declared a mandatory national lock-down to fight the pandemic, which left the beaches empty. This caused thousands of birds to flock to Lima’s Green Coast this week.

This phenomenon coincides with the return migration of birds. According to TV Peru, the birds will continue on their normal path in just a few days. But for now, they are treating themselves to some human-free beach time.