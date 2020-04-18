Binge-watch your favorite shows with Arlen while social distancing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Arlen is the kind of dog who will be happy practicing social distancing with you! This tiny senior will curl up next to you while you binge-watch Netflix, and he’ll even let you choose the shows! (But if you could watch WKRG News 5 and an animal show with him every once in a while, he would really love it 😉 )



Arlen is also known as “Toasted Marshmallow” around the Animal Rescue Foundation. Volunteers have been trying their very best to get him to adapt to life at the shelter. But as wonderful as the volunteers are to the dogs and cats there, it’s just not what some of them, like Arlen, are used to.



This isn’t Arlen’s first time at the ARFanage. The 8-year-old pup was adopted years ago by an older woman, and he stayed by her side until she had to go to a nursing home. She was his person. Now, Arlen is back at ARF, and hopes he’ll find someone else to love the way he loved her, who will love him back.



I found out Arlen is very shy, but he can’t resist belly rubs. He likely wouldn’t make a good running buddy, but would make an excellent cuddle buddy.



You can adopt Arlen from the Animal Rescue Foundation. Contact ARF at inquiries@animalrescuemobile.org or 251-586-5534.

Animal Rescue Foundation

6140 Rangeline Rd.

Mobile, AL 36605