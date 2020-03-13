Best vacation ever!?! You can sleep next to elephants!

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (CNN) — A resort in Thailand has new “jungle bubbles” that allow you to sit back and watch female elephants all night long.

The Antara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort lets you book this experience in addition to your reserved room. For five-hundred-and-sixty-three dollars, you’ll be just a few steps from three rescued elephants. There is a strict “no touching” policy.

Each air-conditioned bubble includes a king-size bed and a small bathroom, but no TV. The elephants are meant to be the stars of the show.