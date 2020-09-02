Bears picks out chips and produce during trip to grocery store

KINGS BEACH, Cali. (CBS) — A North California supermarket visitor likely had only one thing in mind last week– the bear necessities.

Shoppers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe found an otherwise routine trip to the store on August 25 disrupted by an inquisitive bear in the produce aisle.

“We were just calmly arriving at the store. I didn’t even imagine what we were going to find,” said shopper Rubi Nevarez. “As far as I know, this is the second time this has happened.”

Local media reported a bear visited the same store on August 18 and left with a bag of tortilla chips. It wasn’t clear what the bear spotted by Nevarez was looking for but the bold animal left without a fuss in the end.

“The bear went out by itself after seeing all the commotion he caused,” said Nevarez.