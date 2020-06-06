Be the person who ends this girl’s 400+ day shelter stay– Be her person

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Don’t you just want to wrap your arms around this fur baby!?! When you finish reading about her, you definitely will.

Bucket has been with the Pensacola Humane Society for more than a year, watching hundreds of other animals get adopted while people pass right by her. She became a resident of the shelter in April 2019– that’s 423 days she has spent as a stray as of 6/6/20.

When Bucket got to the shelter, volunteers found out that she was heartworm positive. So with heartworms, she was in pain physically, and after being abandoned, she was also in emotional pain.

Bucket is now heartworm free, spayed, and up to date on vaccinations, but this sweet girl is still looking for her forever home.

During her adjustment period, she would love if someone could be home with her full time, or be able to take her to work with them. So if you’re working from home for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus, this would be a great time to adopt Bucket!

She’s great around people. During her stay in a foster home while the shelter was closed during the coronavirus pandemic, she enjoyed taking car rides to Lowe’s to visit all of the employees. She thinks it’s pretty awesome that the people in red vests give her treats!

Bucket also really loves getting to know her neighbors. During her daily walks, she stops to greet everyone outside, and if they’re there one day ad not the next, she actually gets a little disappointed. She has the biggest heart!

Bucket also loves adventures! Some of her favorite things are going to the bluffs and running through the water, going on long walks through the UWF trails, and even camping. She says anything that involves being around people and spending time outside with them is a good day for her!

She is ready for a place where she can permanently hang her leash. If you know you’re the one to finally bring this girl some permanent happiness and end her more than 400-day shelter stay, please contact the Pensacola Humane Society at foster@pensacolahumane.org.

Pensacola Humane Society

5 N Q St.

Pensacola, FL 32505

(850) 432-4250

https://www.pensacolahumane.org/