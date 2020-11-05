Bald Eagle rescued, rehabbed, then released on Election Day

Hampton Roads, Va. (CBS) — The emblem of our great nation since 1782, it’s only fitting that a rehabbed bald eagle be released on the historic election day 2020.

An intimate crowd of naturalists, rehabbers and bird enthusiants gathered to get a glimpse at our national symbol on Tuesday. Eight pounds with a six-foot wing span, one regal eagle found himself in a scuffle in Suffolk in August with another bird. Thankfully, he was rescued by a private citizen. The bald eagle has been undergoinig treatment at the Wildlife Center of Virginia for the past 2 months.

“We are delighted to return him to area in which he came, give him another chance,” said wildlife center president Ed Clark.

Clark says bald eagles are no longer on the endangered species list, with more than 2,000 pairs in the commonwealth and more than 1,500 nests in tidewater region.

He said, “Bald eagle is one of the greatest conservation success stories we have in North America.”