DENVER, Colo. (WKRG) — A baby rhino at the Denver zoo has a new name, two months after her birth– and it’s Joona! Her Nepalese name means “joyful in nature” or “treasure.” It took two months to name her because the zoo let the public weigh in on the decision.

There were around 30-thousand votes. The other contenders for the name were “Pemba” and “Talli.”

The public naming contest was a fundraiser for the International Rhino Fund.