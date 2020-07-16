Baby lemurs named for comedic icons

Adopt Me

HONOLULU, Hawaii (CNN) — A decision has been reached about what to name lemur twins born Easter Sunday at the Honolulu Zoo.

The primates are now named after two comedy legends. Their names are Frank de Lemur, after Frank Delima, and Mel, after Mel Cabang.

Cabang died last year in Las Vegas but Delima was at the zoo to be part of the announcement.

The facility recently opened back up after being closed during the pandemic.

