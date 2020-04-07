Atomic bomb testing reveals lifespan of whale sharks

(CNN) — Remnants from Cold War atomic bomb testing has revealed the lifespan of whale sharks. New research shows they can live up to about a hundred years old, and maybe even up to 150 years. Knowing they have long life-spans can help conservationists in their strategies to protect the endangered species.

Whale shark vertebrae contain rings, like the rings in trees, but until now scientists didn’t know how long it takes to form a ring. So they tested them for Carbon-14– a radioactive isotope that’s a byproduct of atomic bomb testing.

The atomic testing doubled the amount of it in the earth’s atmosphere, and it’s been absorbed through the world’s food chains. That change gave scientists a benchmark.

They compared the amount of the isotope in the oceans during particular years with how much was in the successive vertebrae growth bands. The study used the remains of two-long dead whale sharks being preserved in pakistan and taiwan.

The study was published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Marine Science.’