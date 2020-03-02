Are you strong enough to be Wellington’s man? (Or woman?)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Meet Wellington! You can call him “Well Belly.” That’s what volunteers at the Animal Rescue Foundation who know and love him like to call him, and you’re sure to love him just as much as soon as you meet him. When I met him, Wellington greeted me immediately with kisses! And when we went on a walk, I found out he’s one strong dude!



Wellington is a handsome, sweet, exuberant guy who’s looking for someone to share his kisses with every day, who enjoys walks and letting him lead the way. But don’t let his build fool you– his heart is as big as they come.



Welly Belly is a “John Wick” type of dog– Let him know you love him, and he’ll be your super loyal, buff companion who will always have your back and stay by your side.



Wellington is friendly and loves to play, but not so much with cats or other male dogs. “Lady” dogs are okay with him. He’s great with kids, but will be better with older children who he can’t knock over accidentally.

The two-year-old pup was found as a stray looking pretty rough, and ended up at the Mobile County Shelter before he was transferred to the Animal Rescue Foundation.



You can make Wellington a part of your family, by contacting ARF at inquiries@animalrescuemobile.org or 251-586-5534.

Animal Rescue Foundation

6140 Rangeline Rd.

Mobile, AL 36605