Aquarium penguins waddle to see other animals during coronavirus closure

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — Penguins at the Shedd Aquarium are still waddling to see other animals, despite the aquarium being closed due to coronavirus fears. Employees at the aquarium tweeted this video of Wellington the penguin looking at the fish in the Amazon Rising Exhibit.

The little guy is one of several Rockhopper Penguins who got to take a walk, or a waddle, under the guidance of keepers. They also shared video of penguins Edward and Annie exploring Shedd’s rotunda. Staff members are getting creative about animal enrichment during the closure.

The facility won’t open until the end of the month, at the earliest.

