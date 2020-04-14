Animals help humans cope with stress during coronavirus pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (CBS) — Are animals helping their humans cope with the extra stress during the coronavirus pandemic? Rover.com surveyed pet parents to find out.

Most pet parents say their animals are helping them deal with stress from things like the coronavirus pandemic, economy, and politics, according to the Rover.com survey.

40-percent of respondents say they go to their dog or cat for a break from current events compared to 23-percent who say they turn to their significant for comfort.

Two-thirds say they’re happier working from home because their pet is by their side.

And 70-percent say they’re able to get more exercise while working from home because they play with and walk their pet