An animal shelter wedding for two former tenants

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) — Two lovers returned to the place they once lived to tie the knot. That place– an animal shelter. The lovers– two former strays named Honey and Duke.

Their story began on the streets. “Hope” landed them at Greenville County Animal Care. “Fate” brought them together.

A chance encounter that unleashed their love. Honey with her maid of honor, and Duke with his best man, returned to the place where their love for treats quickly turned into love for one another.

Duke wore a gray tux and red tie, and Honey wore a couture gown with a veil made for a queen’s dog, and a necklace of freshly cut roses.

“We’ve been invited here today to witness and celebrate uniting the marriage of Honey and Duke. They are taking the first step in their new beginning with their new life together with their forever family,” said the officiator.

The two tied the knot in front of an intimate crowd, and just like that, they were pronounced doggy husband and wife.