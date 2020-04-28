ELTVILLE, Germany (CBS) — Alpacas are the perfect therapy animals, says alpaca farm owner Frank Messing.

“We have many therapy groups that have come to the farm and alpacas radiate a calming essence. If you look Joanne in the eyes, you become calmer,” he said, staring deep into Joanne the fluffy brown alpaca’s eyes.

The alpaca farm in Eltville near Frankfurt has been closed since March 18 due to coronavirus restrictions. Usually, it offers a popular nature walks with the alpacas, so in order to keep up with the costs of taking care of the animals, a virtual experience, is being offered instead.

Messing teamed up with a digital agency to allow guests to tour the farm and visit animals such as camels and reindeer in their pens.

Germany has the fifth-highest COVID-19 caseload behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France, but has kept fatalities down after early and extensive testing, and strict distancing and hygiene rules.

Encouraged by lower infection figures, Germany last week allowed smaller stores to re-open from Monday, along with car and bicycle dealers and bookstores.