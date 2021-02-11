Alabama Safari Park donates $50,000 to conservation programs

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Alabama Safari Park along with sister facilities Gulf Breeze Zoo and the Virginia Safari park donated $50,000 to conservation efforts last year.

The Alabama Safari Park says in 2020 they donated to worldwide programs such as the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and International Rhino Foundation. To see a full list of projects being funded click here.

“Conservation is at the core of our beliefs. Our parks, along with our very valued guests, allow us the opportunity to make a huge impact on saving species globally.” Eric Mogensen, CEO of Zoofari Parks.

“Our successes are fueled by our guests and their visitation. Although 2020 was a challenging time for many, our parks provided a safe and pleasurable escape for many families. Making a personal connection with our animals, while assisting us with conservation programs, provides a win-win for all.” Eric Mogensen, CEO of Zoofari Parks.

More about the Alabama Safari Park:

The Alabama Safari Park is home to more than 800 animals, with 13 species listed as threatened or endangered. Founded in 2018, the privately owned and funded park now welcomes guests from all over the country each year. Through admissions and animal encounters, each guest contributes to the conservation programs. These programs, administered through our Conservation Coordinator, funded grants to 17 non-profit wildlife conservation programs, spanning 130 countries.

Alabama Safari Park is a 350-acre drive-through adventure located in Hope Hull, Alabama. The Park is open at 9 a.m. daily, with last admission at 3 p.m. Conveniently located just off I-65, exit 158.

