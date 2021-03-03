Adopt your new best friend in Pensacola this Saturday!

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Find your next best friend this Saturday, March 6, at a Pensacola Humane Society adoption event!
Simply stop by Bob Tyler Toyota from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 7201 Pensacola Boulevard. See all the PHS dogs and cats looking for a loving forever home, and choose one of them to share your home and love with. Bob Tyler funds 75% of the cost of adoption in coordination with the Pensacola Humane Society.
All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, microchipped, and ready to share the rest of their lives with you!
You can see adoption requirements online at www.pensacolahumane.org, as well as photos of animals up for adoption.
The Pensacola Humane Society is a not-for-profit, no-kill shelter for homeless dogs and cats. Call (850) 432-4250 for more information.